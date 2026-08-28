Apple is anticipated to increase the price of the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max due to rising memory and component costs. Leaks suggest a potential starting price of $1,199, following a trend set by competitors and Apple's own price hikes on other products.

Next month, Apple is anticipated to release the new Pro versions, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. We have some terrible news for you if you intend to purchase one of those gadgets. Due to growing memory and component prices, Apple is allegedly planning to raise the price of the iPhone 18 Pro. Macs and iPads are among the primary product categories where the corporation has previously increased pricing. The average price increase for several Mac and iPad models was almost 23%. Apple could now be forced to increase the cost of the iPhone.

iPhone 18 Pro Starting Price Leaked

The price of the iPhone 18 Pro is the most important question. Apple is keeping a careful eye on how competitors like Google and Samsung are handling rising component costs. The newest cellphones from both firms now cost about $100 more.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the iPhone 18 Pro may start at about $1,199 if Apple adopts a similar strategy. That would be an increase of almost 9%. Additionally, the rise would be far less than that of other Mac and iPad models.

Apple May Absorb Some Of Higher Costs

The reported price rise would be a very small increase given the severity of the memory scarcity. According to the report, it also implies that Apple could be covering a portion of the extra expenses. This quarter, the IT giant has already issued a warning about pressure on its gross margins.

Apple may, however, raise the price if it so chooses. Due to the iPhone's sizable and devoted user base, the tech giant may be able to make a larger increase. Additionally, it is anticipated that Apple's new Upgrade membership service will facilitate consumers' acceptance of increased rates. For those who don't know, the program enables purchasers to spread the cost over several months rather than paying the entire sum at once.