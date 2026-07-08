Mobile Safety: Worried About Hackers? These Simple Tips Will Keep Your Phone Safe!
Using a smartphone? Making these common mistakes can get your bank account emptied and expose your personal data to hackers. But don't worry, just follow these simple tips to keep your phone and data safe.
Mobile Security Tips Everyone Must Know
Real Security Starts with the Lock Screen
The biggest security mistake is using a weak PIN. Many people don't take this seriously. A simple four-digit PIN has thousands of combinations that hackers can crack. Always use a PIN with at least six digits, and an alphanumeric one is even better. On top of your PIN, enable face authentication or a fingerprint lock. While biometrics aren't 100% foolproof, they make it much harder for someone to unlock your phone easily. They add a strong layer of security without making your daily usage difficult.
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You Must Turn On Two-Factor Authentication
Another feature you should never ignore is Two-Factor Authentication (2FA). The best part is, even if someone steals your password, they can't log in without the second verification step. With 2FA on, you'll get an OTP on your phone or a code from an authenticator app. If someone gets your email ID, they could reset the passwords for all your other accounts. That's why you must enable 2FA immediately for your banking apps, social media, and any account with important financial or personal info. Using apps like Google Authenticator or Authy is much safer than SMS codes, because hackers can redirect SMS codes through SIM swapping attacks.
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Keep a Close Watch on App Permissions
Go to your phone's privacy or permissions settings right now. Check which apps are accessing your location, camera, microphone, contacts, and storage. You'll notice that many apps have permissions they don't need for their job. For example, a flashlight app doesn't need your contact list. A photo editor app has no business with your location data. So, immediately revoke any permissions that aren't necessary for the app to work. Also, carefully check which apps are using your phone's Accessibility settings. Malware and virus apps often use these permissions to take control of your phone.
Don't Ever Neglect Software Updates
Using Public Wi-Fi? Be Careful
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