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Using Public Wi-Fi? Be Careful

Public Wi-Fi networks are convenient, but they are often unencrypted. This means anyone can easily steal the data traffic between your phone and the internet. So, when you're on a public network, never open banking apps or type in any personal information. If you have to use public Wi-Fi regularly, you must use a VPN. It encrypts your connection and keeps it secure. There are free and paid VPN options available in the market. Having basic VPN protection is much better than having none at all. Also, be careful with suspicious links you get on your phone. These days, phishing messages look very real. They come disguised as delivery notifications, bank alerts, or messages from services you actually use. Finally, always install apps only from the official App Store or Google Play Store, where they are properly checked. Apps found outside official stores have no guarantee. Hackers create fake versions of popular apps just to steal your data. So if an app isn't in the official store, don't install it.