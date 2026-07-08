Old Mobile Phones: The Surprising Reason Buyers Are Hunting Them Down!
Mobile phones have become a big part of our lives, right? Every time a new model drops, the old one gets tossed aside. You must have seen traders who buy these old, useless phones. Ever wondered what they actually do with them?
What do they do with old phones?
Repairing and selling old phones
Repairing and reselling old phones is another key business strategy. Traders collect these phones and fix minor issues like a dead battery, outdated software, or a cracked screen. After a quick repair, the phone is good to use again. They then sell these refurbished phones at a low price to people who need them, like low-income families, small business owners, or someone who just needs a backup phone. This resale business is also a good source of income for them.
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Precious metals
Mobile phones contain not just common metals like copper, aluminum, and nickel, but also tiny amounts of precious metals like gold and silver. While traders can't extract these themselves, they sell the old phones in bulk to e-waste recycling companies. These companies use special machinery to separate the metals for reuse. So, traders earn money by selling these old phones by the kilo.
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Reducing e-waste
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