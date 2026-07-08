Repairing and reselling old phones is another key business strategy. Traders collect these phones and fix minor issues like a dead battery, outdated software, or a cracked screen. After a quick repair, the phone is good to use again. They then sell these refurbished phones at a low price to people who need them, like low-income families, small business owners, or someone who just needs a backup phone. This resale business is also a good source of income for them.

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