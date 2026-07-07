The success of the iPhone 6 wasn't just about sales numbers. After this launch, Apple set new records for its quarterly revenue and profits. The company's position in big markets like China became much stronger, as the iPhone 6 cashed in on the huge demand for large-screen phones there. Market analysts say this series brought in tens of billions of dollars for Apple and laid the foundation for it to become one of the world's most valuable companies.

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