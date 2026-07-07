Best-Selling iPhone: Meet Apple’s ‘Baahubali’ That Ruled The Market!
The Apple iPhone is a craze, a total status symbol. In the last 19 years, Apple has launched dozens of models. But do you have any idea which one is the highest-selling iPhone in Apple's entire history?
Apple's biggest hit ever: Over 22 crore units sold!
The big-screen change that won everyone over
Apple launched the iPhone 6 series in September 2014, and it was a huge turning point. For the first time, Apple introduced bigger screens—a 4.7-inch display in the iPhone 6 and a 5.5-inch one in the iPhone 6 Plus. At that time, Android phones were ruling the market with their large screens, and iPhone users were eagerly waiting for a bigger display. The iPhone 6 arrived at the perfect time, causing millions of old iPhone users to upgrade at once. This created one of the biggest upgrade cycles in Apple's history.
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Next-level features that were a total treat for users
The launch that made Apple a global top player
The success of the iPhone 6 wasn't just about sales numbers. After this launch, Apple set new records for its quarterly revenue and profits. The company's position in big markets like China became much stronger, as the iPhone 6 cashed in on the huge demand for large-screen phones there. Market analysts say this series brought in tens of billions of dollars for Apple and laid the foundation for it to become one of the world's most valuable companies.
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Other models that saw record sales after the iPhone 6
Why hasn't Apple been able to break that record yet?
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