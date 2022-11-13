Would Lewandowski like to play with Messi at Barcelona? Polish icon gives ultimate response

Amidst reports suggesting Barcelona are keen to bring legendary forward Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou, their current star striker Robert Lewandowski has broken his silence on whether he would like to play alongside the Argentinian icon. The Polish superstar also spoke about his nation's chances in the upcoming Qatar World Cup 2022.

One of the biggest conversations in football today is the future of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi, with reports suggesting that his former club Barcelona are keen on bringing the legend back to Camp Nou for one last dance. Amidst these speculations, the current star of the Catalan club Robert Lewandowski has broken his silence over whether he is willing to play alongside the 35-year-old icon if a transfer move occurs. Also read: Ronaldo or Messi - who is Mbappe's idol? PSG star gives surprising response

Messi's focus remains on the upcoming Qatar World Cup 2022; however, speculations of a possible move to Barcelona refuse to die even as the Ligue 1 champion is said to be firm on extending the 35-year-old's contract beyond 2023. Regardless, there's a lot of excitement among fans of the Spanish giants, who recently suffered their second Champions League group stage exit in a row.

In an interview with MARCA, Lewandowski was asked if he would like to play alongside Messi if the former Barcelona icon made a sensational return to Camp Nou. "Messi is absolutely brilliant with the amazing passes he plays to the striker. If you think about Messi, he has this brilliant connection with strikers. He knows how to put the ball into the box, between the lines... he's the best in the world at that. I don't know what's going on right now, but for a striker it would be a dream to play with Lionel Messi for sure," the former Bayern Munich star answered. Also read: Argentina predicted to lift Qatar World Cup 2022; here's how many goals Messi could score

Lewandowski's Poland faces Argentina in the Qatar World Cup 2022 group stages, and football enthusiasts will see a mouth-watering encounter between the Barcelona striker versus Messi on the world stage on December 1. When the 33-year-old striker was asked about whether Argentina were favourites to lift the coveted trophy, he said, "Yeh, I think Argentina with Messi are one of the favorites to win the World Cup. They haven't lost in 30 games; they play well and you can see they are a really good team. They have a plan, which they are following as a group."

Messi had earlier stated that the upcoming World Cup in the Gulf nation would be his last outing on the grand stage, leaving several fans heartbroken. Lewandowski was asked if football owes the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner the coveted glory, to which the Barcelona star said, "If look at football for the past 10/15 years, the main two figures have been Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and, in the end, if you think about who deserves to win this World Cup, these two names always pop up. They are legends." Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Ronaldo vs Messi - Stats that prove which legend dominates world stage

