    Ronaldo or Messi - who is Mbappe's idol? PSG star gives surprising response

    First Published Nov 13, 2022, 2:45 PM IST

    In a video released by the France national team ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe has revealed who between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is his footballing idol.

    Legendary forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are undoubtedly modern-day football's greatest players and have inspired millions worldwide. The Manchester United icon is going through a rough patch this campaign, with reports suggesting the Portuguese talisman could depart Old Trafford in January. On the other hand, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star has returned to the sublime form he was known for in Barcelona. While supporters will keep a close eye on the two icons in a FIFA World Cup year, PSG and France sensation Kylian Mbappe has revealed who is his footballing idol.

    In a video released by France's national team ahead of the Qatar World Cup 2022 on TikTok, Mbappe was asked a series of questions, including who his footballing idol is. The 23-year-old sensation quickly took Ronaldo's name, snubbing his current PSG teammate Messi. When asked to pick his favourite teammate, Mbappe remained non-committal and said he had 'a lot' to choose from, surprising several fans. 

    WATCH: Mbappe reveals who is his footballing idol

    For PSG this year, Mbappe and Messi have developed fantastic on-field chemistry. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is back at his peak and has controlled play for the Ligue 1 giants after a sluggish start to life in Paris. Fans would be hoping for the two stars to continue their good show, along with Neymar, once they return from Qatar after the FIFA World Cup 2022.

    As for Portugal's Ronaldo and Argentina's Messi, the upcoming showpiece event in the Gulf nation is likely the last chance the two icons have to clinch the World Cup glory for the first time in their illustrious careers.

    Mbappe, too, would hope to carry on his run as France will go all guns blazing to defend the title when the showpiece event gets underway on November 20. In the 2018 World Cup-winning campaign, Mbappe scored four goals in seven games and would want to improve that number when Didier Deschamps' men kickstart their Group D campaign against Australia on November 23.

