    Inter Miami eyeing PSG star Messi? Beckham co-owned MLS club breaks its silence

    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 1:04 PM IST

    Legendary Argentinian forward Lionel Messi's contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expires in 2023 and several clubs, including Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami, have set their sights on landing the 35-year-old icon's signature.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Legendary Argentinian forward Lionel Messi's future is one of football's most widely discussed topics among enthusiasts. The 35-year-old's contract with his current club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), expires in June 2023. Several clubs, including Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami, which is co-owned by the iconic David Beckham, have their eyes set on signing the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Last week, a report in The Athletic claimed Inter Miami was confident of bringing Messi to the United States next year. The news came even as reports claimed the icon's former club Barcelona is desperate to get their club legend for one last dance before the Argentine decides to hang up his boots. Reports also added that talks are underway between Messi and PSG camps for a contract extension as the Parisian club does not want to let go of the star player, especially given his return to form.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    When asked about the prospect of signing Messi and bringing him to Inter Miami, Sporting Director Chris Henderson said it was exciting to be associated with a great player like the PSG star. "I knew Messi would come up! It's great to be connected with amazing players. I don't want to comment on someone who's not on our roster," he said.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Inter Miami recently extended coach Phil Neville's contract, and reports said that the David Beckham co-owned club is putting together a plan to sign the Argentinian superstar. During the announcement of his new contract, Neville shared a few words about Messi. "I think that's hypothetical, really. The best player in the world; I'm looking forward to seeing him play at the World Cup, alongside other great players."

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Messi was part of the Argentina side that trained and played in Miami back in September. "We actually let him inside our house about five, six weeks ago, when Argentina were here. I watched all the sessions to see those great players on our pitch. It was something really special for the club. And I think when you talk about characters when you talk about humility when you talk about the right type of people, that Argentinian squad and staff were absolutely incredible. Incredible towards our football club," Neville added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Whether Messi chooses to leave or stay at Parc des Princes beyond this season or consider a move away to either Inter Miami, Barcelona or any other club, only time will tell. For now, the Argentina international's focus is on the Qatar Worl Cup 2022, where he will hope to lead his nation to lift the coveted trophy that has eluded his illustrious career.

