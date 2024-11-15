Dehradun accident: A look at India's drunk driving laws and penalties for adults and minors

Six individuals perished in a devastating car accident in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, after colliding with a truck while returning from a party. The impact was so severe that it tore off the roof of their vehicle. The incident raises concerns about drunk driving and its legal consequences, which can include hefty fines, imprisonment, and license suspension.

On November 12, at about 1:30 in the am, the automobile they were in collided with a truck near the ONGC Chowk, causing their vehicle to become a twisted mess. The force of the accident was so severe that it tore off and twisted the roof of the Toyota Innova, according to a horrifying video of the event that is making the rounds on social media.

The deceased students were identified as Kunal Kukreja (23), Atul Agrawal (24), Rishabh Jain (24), Navya Goel (23), Kamakshi (20), and Guneet (19). All of them were from Dehradun except Kukreja who hailed from Himachal Pradesh.

For private car owners, the legal blood alcohol content (BAC) level is 0.03% (30 milligrams of alcohol per 100 ml of blood). The allowed BAC level is significantly higher—often at zero tolerance—for drivers of commercial vehicles. Speaking about the consequences for infractions, the police have the authority to penalize first-time offenders up to Rs 10,000, jail them for up to six months, and suspend their driver's license.

A fine of up to Rs 15,000, up to two years in jail, and a longer suspension or permanent loss of the driver's license are all possible consequences for a second or subsequent offense. If someone is injured as a result of drunk driving, the perpetrator faces a maximum sentence of two years in jail. The criminal may be imprisoned for two to seven years and fined heavily if it results in the death of another person.

For individuals under the legal drinking age which varies from the age of 18 to 25 years, to different state laws. Alcohol is completely prohibited in states like Gujarat, Bihar, Nagaland, and Manipur. While most jurisdictions let alcohol use by anybody 21 years of age or older, Haryana, Goa, and other states have a legal drinking age of 25. Additionally, it is against the law for children to drive with any level of alcohol in their system.

