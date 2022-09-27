Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi fulfills Inter Miami goalkeeper Francisco Ranieri's dream; gets PSG star's autograph tattooed

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi recently visited the Inter Miami facility in the United States, and the Argentine legend fulfilled Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit's goalkeeper Francisco Ranieri's dream by giving him an autograph on his arm, which the latter got it inked permanently.

    Last week, legendary striker Lionel Messi entertained Miami football fans with a masterclass. At the Hard Rock Stadium, the 35-year-old's Argentina team faced Honduras in a World Cup 2022 warm-up clash, and the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star entertained the spectators as he notched two goals in a 3-0 win, with his second strike being a masterpiece. Following this dazzling performance, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner visited Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami's facility, and the players, including goalkeeper Francisco Ranieri, went full 'fanboy' mode in response to the legendary striker's arrival.

    Messi, who amassed 88 goals on the international stage with his sensational goals against Honduras, was his humble self as the Argentine talisman took time to pose for photographs with several Inter Miami players and staff members. The former Barcelona icon made their day, and compatriot Ranieri, who was previously on the books of Club Atletico Lanus, request his idol if he could sign his left arm to commemorate the meet and greet.

    The PSG icon obliged and following Messi's memorable visit, the Inter Miami goalkeeper decided to make the autograph on his arm permanent as he got the signature tattooed.

    "The best day ever. I fulfilled a dream yesterday. Shared the court with the players I admire, with my national team. Met my idol, the best player ever, an incredible person on and off the court, my role model! The excitement to see you and see that you agreed to sign my arm is indescribable," Ranieri said in an Instagram post. 

    "Leo (Messi) you fulfilled a dream and every day I look at my arm I will remember the excitement I felt when I met you. I can't put into words how great you are! So much sacrifice and so many things left aside, to live dreams like the one I got to live yesterday. The opportunities this sport is giving me! Now more than ever, let's continue with everything! ❤️💪🏽" the Inter Miami goalkeeper concluded.

    As for Messi, the Argentine superstar will return to action when PSG face Nice in their Ligue 1 clash this weekend. The legendary striker, who has recently hit sublime form, will be hoping to carry on the same into November's World Cup 2022 in Qatar. However, fans will also be keen to see if the 34-year-old legend makes a sensational return to his former club Barcelona as speculations of the La Liga giants are desperate to mend the broken ties.

