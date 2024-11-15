UPPSC reschedules PCS prelims to December 22; Exam in single day

The UPPSC PCS Preliminary Exam 2024 is rescheduled to December 22, now conducted in two shifts on a single day. Prompted by CM Yogi Adityanath, this change addresses candidates' concerns, simplifying logistics and ensuring convenience for aspirants, especially those travelling from distant locations.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has revised the schedule for the PCS Preliminary Examination 2024, now set for December 22. This decision comes in response to the concerns raised by candidates and the proactive intervention of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Initially planned for December 7 and 8, the preliminary exam will now be conducted on a single day in two shifts. The first shift will run from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, while the second is scheduled from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The change is expected to simplify logistics and reduce travel hassles for aspirants, many of whom had voiced challenges with the earlier two-day format.



UPPSC 2024: CM Yogi Adityanath agrees to protesters' requests, exams to be held in single shift

Candidates in Prayagraj, a hub for competitive exam preparations, had been protesting against the earlier schedule. Their primary concerns included the difficulty of managing travel and accommodations for a two-day exam, especially for those coming from distant locations. Recognizing the legitimacy of these grievances, CM Yogi urged UPPSC to take immediate action to resolve the issue.

The commission’s prompt decision has been widely appreciated, as it addresses the logistical challenges faced by thousands of aspirants. This one-day format is expected to streamline the examination process, ensuring convenience and efficiency.



UPPSC cancels RO/ARO (Preliminary) Examination, 2023; CM Yogi Adityanath says punishment will set an example

UPPSC's revised schedule reflects a student-centric approach, aligning with the government's commitment to prioritizing the welfare of candidates. Aspirants have been advised to stay updated through official notifications to ensure a smooth examination process.

The PCS Preliminary Examination is a crucial step for candidates aspiring for administrative roles in Uttar Pradesh, and this revised schedule aims to facilitate better participation and preparation.

