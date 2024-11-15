UPPSC reschedules PCS prelims to December 22; Exam in single day

The UPPSC PCS Preliminary Exam 2024 is rescheduled to December 22, now conducted in two shifts on a single day. Prompted by CM Yogi Adityanath, this change addresses candidates' concerns, simplifying logistics and ensuring convenience for aspirants, especially those travelling from distant locations.

UPPSC reschedules PCS prelims to December 22; Exam in single day vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 5:32 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 5:32 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has revised the schedule for the PCS Preliminary Examination 2024, now set for December 22. This decision comes in response to the concerns raised by candidates and the proactive intervention of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.  

Initially planned for December 7 and 8, the preliminary exam will now be conducted on a single day in two shifts. The first shift will run from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, while the second is scheduled from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The change is expected to simplify logistics and reduce travel hassles for aspirants, many of whom had voiced challenges with the earlier two-day format. 

UPPSC 2024: CM Yogi Adityanath agrees to protesters' requests, exams to be held in single shift

Candidates in Prayagraj, a hub for competitive exam preparations, had been protesting against the earlier schedule. Their primary concerns included the difficulty of managing travel and accommodations for a two-day exam, especially for those coming from distant locations. Recognizing the legitimacy of these grievances, CM Yogi urged UPPSC to take immediate action to resolve the issue.  

The commission’s prompt decision has been widely appreciated, as it addresses the logistical challenges faced by thousands of aspirants. This one-day format is expected to streamline the examination process, ensuring convenience and efficiency.  

UPPSC cancels RO/ARO (Preliminary) Examination, 2023; CM Yogi Adityanath says punishment will set an example

UPPSC's revised schedule reflects a student-centric approach, aligning with the government's commitment to prioritizing the welfare of candidates. Aspirants have been advised to stay updated through official notifications to ensure a smooth examination process.  

The PCS Preliminary Examination is a crucial step for candidates aspiring for administrative roles in Uttar Pradesh, and this revised schedule aims to facilitate better participation and preparation.  

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Dehradun accident: Video shows youngster partying before fatal car crash (WATCH) dmn

Dehradun accident: Video shows youngsters partying before fatal car crash (WATCH)

700 kg of methamphetamine seized from a vessel off Gujarat's coast, 8 Iranians arrested dmn

700 kg of methamphetamine seized from a vessel off Gujarat's coast, 8 Iranians arrested

Yogi goverment aims for fire-free Mahakumbh 2025 with enhanced safety measures AJR

Yogi govt aims for fire-free Mahakumbh 2025 with enhanced safety measures

Dehradun accident: A look at India's drunk driving laws and penalties for adults and minors gcw

Dehradun accident: A look at India's drunk driving laws and penalties for adults and minors

Bengaluru woman accused of two auto bookings hurls abuse at driver video goes viral WATCH vkp

'Auto wala pareshan kar raha hai': Bengaluru woman's face-off with driver over two bookings goes viral (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Dehradun accident: Video shows youngster partying before fatal car crash (WATCH) dmn

Dehradun accident: Video shows youngsters partying before fatal car crash (WATCH)

Israel destroyed active nuclear weapons research facility in Iran, say researchers shk

Israel destroyed active nuclear weapons research facility in Iran, say researchers

700 kg of methamphetamine seized from a vessel off Gujarat's coast, 8 Iranians arrested dmn

700 kg of methamphetamine seized from a vessel off Gujarat's coast, 8 Iranians arrested

football Manchester United overhaul: Players that Ruben Amorim should KEEP and SELL as transfer window approaches snt

Manchester United overhaul: Players that Ruben Amorim should KEEP and SELL as transfer window approaches

Canadian cop, caught on camera 'assaulting' Hindus during temple attack protest, cleared of any wrongdoing shk

Canadian cop, caught on camera 'assaulting' Hindus during temple attack protest, cleared of any wrongdoing

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon