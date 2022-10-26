Qatar World Cup 2022: What does PSG star Messi's return to form mean for Argentina

Legendary forward Lionel Messi's return to form has sparked massive excitement among the people of Argentina, who hope the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star receives a fairy tale ending to his illustrious career by lifting this year's World Cup trophy that has long eluded him.

Lionel Messi is back! If you're a fan of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward, then you would be well aware that the Argentinian legend has showcased brilliant form this season and appears to have found the touch that once sparked magic at Barcelona. Countries participating in the Qatar World Cup 2022 would be concerned to see the 35-year-old icon display stellar skill and striking abilities. His two goals against Maccabi Haifa in the Ligue 1 champions' 7-2 win on Tuesday night in their Champions League clash proved why he is one player to watch out for when the showpiece event gets underway November 20. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Can Argentina lift coveted trophy? Lionel Messi gives ultimate response

Since the start of this season, Messi, who struggled to make a mark in his first year with the Parisian club after a shocking exit from Barcelona last summer, has already scored 10 goals across competitions. In the Champions League, the Argentinian legend has scored four goals in as many games, plus three assists. In Ligue 1, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has six goals and nine assists in 11 games, compared to six goals and 15 assists in 25 games last campaign.

According to reports, one of the major factors contributing to Messi's resurrection, as it is being called, is his better adaptation to Paris. Last season was challenging, but this year the Argentina captain's family is more integrated and his kids, naturally, are of utmost importance to him. Secondly, he's also been in better physical condition after knee issues plagued his first season at Parc des Princes. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi reveals two countries that stand a chance to win coveted trophy

Football pundit Frank Leboeuf claimed that witnessing Messi's show against the Israeli side in PSG's Champions League clash last night indicated that the Argentinian icon is returning to his past form while at Barcelona. "I think Messi is back to what we saw when he was at his best with Barcelona," Leboeuf said on Tuesday's episode of ESPN FC.

"In terms of finishing, maybe he (Messi) runs even less than before. Maybe he doesn't participate like he never did in the defensive aspect of the game, but offensively, he didn't lose anything. He's quick, he's fast. He does what he has to do. He knows how to play simple and serve others. But on top of it, he scored again [Tuesday] two magnificent goals," Leboeuf added. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Lewandowski believes Messi's Argentina favourites to win coveted trophy

Messi's recent run is reason enough for the French giants to negotiate an extension of the contract, which expires in June 2023. However, while the Ligue 1 champions are said to have already started this process amidst rumours of Barcelona hoping to bring their legend back to Camp Nou, the star forward's focus remains on Qatar World Cup 2022.

Last month, Messi revealed that the upcoming World Cup would be his last outing in the showpiece event. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner also revealed to Argentine media outlet DirecTV how he views the South American country's chance of being the last team standing when the tournament ends on December 18. "For us, it's hard to stay calm. Argentines, we always think we're the best, that we're candidates for the title, and many times it didn't happen that way," Messi said. Also read: 'World Cup is coming': Messi fans go berserk after wife shares photo of PSG star with GoT's Jon Snow

"But today, we are in a good moment, so people are already hoping and thinking that we will come back with the Cup. There are a lot of national teams in our case. But there is hope because we are in a good moment as a national team, as a group. We will fight. We are not afraid of anyone. We are ready to play anyone," the Argentinian superstar added.

Meanwhile, compatriot and Manchester City's young sensation Julian Alvarez reacted to Messi's dominance this season and stated that his current form is critical for Argentina. "It is true that he is having a great year as usual. He is doing very well, so obviously, it is very important for the Argentinian national team," the striker added. WATCH: Messi on Argentina's chances at Qatar World Cup 2022

