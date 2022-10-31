Barcelona legend Iniesta calls Messi 'No. 1' player; believes PSG star key to winning titles

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has shared his thoughts on Lionel Messi's prolific run in his second season at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Spaniard, who played with the Argentinian icon at the Catalan club, hailed the forward as the No.1 player in the sport today.

Lionel Messi is having a prolific second season at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Ligue 1 champions' fan base would be thrilled to see the Argentinian icon striker in the form he once showcased while at Barcelona. After a lacklustre first season with the Parisian club, filled with struggles, the 35-year-old forward is back to the level many expect from him. And former Barcelona teammate Andres Iniesta has only words of praise for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: What does PSG star Messi's return to form mean for Argentina

In an interview with TyC Sports, Iniesta shared his thoughts on what he is seeing from Messi in his second year in the French capital. He also lauded the Argentinian superstar as the No.1 player today. "For me, the one before and the one now are different from all of them," Iniesta said.

"He (Messi) is No. 1. It doesn't matter if he was 10 years ago or now. The only thing he has done is grow, improve himself, be better, and make his teammates better. I think a team with Leo has a very important point in achieving victories and titles," Iniesta added. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Barcelona boss Xavi gives interesting insight into long-running rivalry

"I have no doubt that he (Messi) is No. 1, and I have not seen anyone who does the things that he does. And not only what he does, but what he generates in the team," the former Barcelona legend concluded.

