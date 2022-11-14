Has Ronaldo congratulated Benzema on Ballon d'Or 2022 win? Real Madrid icon gives shocking response

It's been almost a month since Real Madrid and France striker Karim Benzema bagged the prestigious Ballon d'Or 2022 award. While congratulatory wishes poured in for the 34-year-old icon across social media platforms, one name that didn't post any message was former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo and French superstar Karim Benzema enjoyed tremendous success while playing together for Real Madrid for the best part of a decade. The sensational pair, which bagged four Champions League triumphs together, won the hearts of football fans worldwide until the Portuguese talisman moved to Juventus in the summer of 2018. While Benzema always continues to recognise his contribution towards his career, the 37-year-old has barely spoken about his former teammate. Also read: Ronaldo's explosive interview: How Man United icon's admission of feeling 'betrayed' has split world football

During their nine years together at the Bernabeu, Benzema served as Ronaldo's ideal ally. The two forged a great rapport and scored 76 goals together. In addition to the Ballon d'Or, he won at Manchester United, Ronaldo added five more, and each season, the French superstar was an important cog in his success.

After a stellar campaign in Real Madrid last season, Benzema took home the prestigious Ballon d'Or 2022 trophy last month. Sadio Mane and Kevin de Bruyne came in second and third, respectively. Ronaldo's 20th-place performance in the standings was his worst since taking home the prize for the first time in 2008. Also read: Revealed: Secret behind how Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema became Real Madrid legend

When asked if Ronaldo had been in touch with him to congratulate the Frenchman on receiving the prestigious honour, Benzema responded, "No, not yet." Given the two's closeness, the rejection might seem strange, but the Manchester United star might feel he needs to concentrate on other things right now.

