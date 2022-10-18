Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Revealed: Secret behind how Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema became Real Madrid legend

    Legendary French footballer Zinedine Zidane has revealed the secret behind how Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema became a Real Madrid 'legend' and one of the best strikers in the world.

    Real Madrid's iconic striker Karim Benzema created history on Monday by clinching the prestigious Ballon d'Or 2022 trophy following a stellar season with the Los Blancos. 

    The Frenchman, who has been a mainstay for the La Liga champions since the departure of the legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, became the oldest recipient of the top honour since Stanley Matthews in 1956. 

    Benzema also became the first Frenchman since the legendary Zinedine Zidane to win the coveted trophy in 1998, and the latter was full of praise for his former pupil.

    A successful partnership between Benzema and Zidane has existed for ten years. At Real Madrid, they combined to win two La Liga Santander championships and three Champions League crowns. Beyond what can be shared on the field, the last two French Ballon d'Or winners have developed a familial affinity.

    "I'm almost an older brother to Karim. That's what we both like to call each other: little brother and big brother," Zidane said in an interview with L'Equipe.

    "We have more or less the same background. He's from Lyon, I'm from Marseille... We both grew up in a neighborhood where it wasn't all easy for us at the beginning. We were simple youngsters from the suburbs who had the dream of becoming professional footballers and we achieved it with a lot of hard work. We really have a lot of things in common, even from our origins. Our families come from nearby villages in Algeria, in the small Kabylia. We've talked about it several times," the French legend added.

    Benzema's challenging periods at Real Madrid, such as when he initially signed and was still a young player, were also openly discussed by Zidane. The legendary French footballer also revealed the secret behind his compatriot's success at Santiago Bernabeu.

    "He arrived very young," Zidane recalled. "Even when he had problems and people thought he was going to throw in the towel, he said to himself 'I want to win here and I'm going to be the best'. And he managed to do it. Despite the criticism and the enormous pressure at a club like this, he never got discouraged, he's very strong. That's what I love about him. He never gave up. He let people speak and, today, his record and his stats speak for him."

    Zidane did not mince words when he asserted that Benzema is now and will always be a Real Madrid legend. 

    "He became a legend at this club, he achieved incredible things and will be remembered by people for a long time," the Frenchman said. 

    "I am happy for him because he deserves what he has won. He always had confidence in himself, even when some people were saying 'Karim, he doesn't score enough goals to be a No.9'. And it wasn't fair, because when he doesn't score, he always makes others play well," Zidane concluded.

