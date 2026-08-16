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Want to Travel the World? Australia to Japan: These 5 Movies Bring Incredible Destinations to Your Screen
Missing travel plans? These 5 travel movies can take you from bustling cities to breathtaking landscapes without leaving home. Discover films that capture adventure, culture, romance and the joy of exploring the world.
1. The Darjeeling Limited: A quirky train journey of three brothers in India!
Three brothers, who haven't spoken in years, take a train trip across India to sort out their issues. The film beautifully captures different sides of India, from its temples and small towns to bustling railway stations. It's a mix of family drama, comedy, and unexpected twists, making it a totally different kind of travel movie.
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2. Tracks: A woman's incredible solo journey across the Australian desert!
A young woman travels alone across Australia's massive desert with just four camels and her dog. The vast, empty landscapes, harsh environment, and raw beauty of nature will transport you to another world. Based on a true story, this film shows that travel is about more than just getting from one place to another.
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3. Perfect Days: A film that lets you explore Japan without being a tourist!
This film centres on the daily life of a simple man who cleans public toilets in Tokyo. Without any big adventures or touristy scenes, it quietly introduces us to Tokyo's streets, parks, small restaurants, and city life. It shows that you can find beauty even in an ordinary life, presenting Japan from a completely different angle.
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4. Embrace of the Serpent: A journey like no other into the Amazon rainforest!
This film follows two journeys from different time periods deep into Colombia's dense Amazon rainforest. It shows us a mysterious side of the Amazon that tourists don't usually see—the lives of its indigenous tribes, their beliefs, and their connection with nature. The fact that it's shot in black and white makes the experience even more unique.
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5. Tanna: Have you seen this island in a corner of the world?
This film introduces us to the life of the Yakel tribe, who live in Tanna, a remote part of the Vanuatu archipelago in the Pacific Ocean. The story, set amidst their traditional lifestyle, culture, love, and social rules, brings a world to our screens that we rarely see in mainstream cinema. The stunning natural scenery and the island's unique culture make you feel like you've visited a new world right from your home.
A World Tour From Your Home!
These 5 films are not your typical travel movies. From an Indian train journey and the Australian desert to Japanese city life, the Amazon rainforest, and a Pacific island's tribal culture, each film shows a completely different world. If you want to experience new places and cultures through cinema, especially when you can't travel, these 5 films are a great choice!
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