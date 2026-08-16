This film introduces us to the life of the Yakel tribe, who live in Tanna, a remote part of the Vanuatu archipelago in the Pacific Ocean. The story, set amidst their traditional lifestyle, culture, love, and social rules, brings a world to our screens that we rarely see in mainstream cinema. The stunning natural scenery and the island's unique culture make you feel like you've visited a new world right from your home.

A World Tour From Your Home!

These 5 films are not your typical travel movies. From an Indian train journey and the Australian desert to Japanese city life, the Amazon rainforest, and a Pacific island's tribal culture, each film shows a completely different world. If you want to experience new places and cultures through cinema, especially when you can't travel, these 5 films are a great choice!

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