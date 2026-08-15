Alcohol with Food? 5 Things You Should Never, Ever Eat While Drinking
Most of us love to munch on something while having a drink. But experts warn that what you eat with your alcohol matters a lot. So, what should you absolutely avoid, and what's safe to eat? Let's find out.
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Foods you shouldn't mix with alcohol
What you eat while drinking alcohol directly impacts your health. Drinking on an empty stomach lets alcohol get absorbed into your blood super fast. So, eating the right food is better than not eating at all. But remember, not every food is a good match with alcohol. Here's what you need to avoid.
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Deep-fried foods
Many of us love having French fries, pakodas, or chicken fry with our drinks. But these high-fat foods take a long time to digest. Alcohol already puts pressure on your digestive system. This combo can cause bloating, indigestion, heartburn, and stress on your liver. If you already have acidity, you need to be extra careful with this combination.
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Spicy Food
Some people pair their drinks with super spicy food like biryani, spicy chicken, or mirchi bajjis. This can seriously increase stomach irritation. Alcohol already makes your stomach lining sensitive. Adding spicy food just makes the discomfort worse. If you often get heartburn or bloating, it's best to cut down on these foods.
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High-salt foods
It's very common to munch on salty things like chips, salted peanuts, or processed meats while drinking. But too much salt makes you thirsty. This can trick you into drinking more alcohol than you planned. People with health issues like high blood pressure should be especially careful about their salt intake.
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High-sugar foods
Alcoholic drinks often have their own sugar or carbs. If you add cakes, ice cream, or other sweets to the mix, your total calorie count shoots up. Alcohol can also mess with your body's blood sugar control. If you have diabetes, you must follow your doctor's advice about drinking.
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Caffeinated drinks
Some people drink coffee or tea after alcohol to fight off sleepiness. This is not a good idea. Your body needs time to process the alcohol. While coffee might make you feel more awake, it doesn't reduce alcohol's effects on your body. So, never drive after having coffee to 'sober up'.
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So, what should you eat?
When drinking, it's best to choose light, easily digestible foods. Simple options like boiled vegetables, boiled eggs, or even sambar rice are good choices. The nutrients from veggies, protein from eggs, and lentils in sambar give your body some value. Also, make sure to drink plenty of water before, during, and after.
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