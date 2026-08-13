These seven states are not just located in the same region, they also heavily depend on each other for their way of life and transport. Their geography, history, and cultural traditions are also very similar. A tiny 21-km wide strip of land, called the 'Siliguri Corridor' or 'Chicken's Neck', connects them to mainland India.

On the other three sides, they share international borders with China, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. Assam is the largest and most central state. To travel to the other six states, or for their goods to reach the rest of India, one has to pass through Assam. They also share electricity, water, and transport for daily essentials. Despite hundreds of tribes and different languages, they share a unique similarity in their worship of nature, traditional clothes, handicrafts, and festivals.