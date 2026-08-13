Seven Sisters of Northeast India: Why They Got This Name, Who Is Their only Brother?
Why are Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura called the Seven Sisters? Discover the fascinating story behind the name and learn which Northeast state is known as their brother.
The only brother to the Seven Sisters...
When we think of Northeast India, we picture dense forests, high mountains, tea gardens, and stunning waterfalls. This region, a true gift of nature, has seven states that the world lovingly calls the 'Seven Sisters'. These are Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura. But many people call Sikkim, which is right next to them, their 'Only Brother'. So, how did these names come about? Let's dive into the fascinating story behind why they are called sisters and a brother.
How did the Northeast states get the name 'Seven Sisters'?
There's an interesting story behind this name. Back in 1972, new states were being formed in the region. During a programme, Jyoti Prasad Saikia, a famous journalist and radio personality from Tripura, first used the term 'Seven Sisters' to refer to these seven states together. Later, he wrote a book called ‘Land of Seven Sisters’.In it, he explained how these states are geographically, socially, and economically linked and depend on each other. He compared them to sisters in a family who live their own lives but always rely on one another. His logic caught on, and the name has stuck ever since.
Here are the main reasons why they are called sisters...
These seven states are not just located in the same region, they also heavily depend on each other for their way of life and transport. Their geography, history, and cultural traditions are also very similar. A tiny 21-km wide strip of land, called the 'Siliguri Corridor' or 'Chicken's Neck', connects them to mainland India.
On the other three sides, they share international borders with China, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. Assam is the largest and most central state. To travel to the other six states, or for their goods to reach the rest of India, one has to pass through Assam. They also share electricity, water, and transport for daily essentials. Despite hundreds of tribes and different languages, they share a unique similarity in their worship of nature, traditional clothes, handicrafts, and festivals.
These are the specialities of the Northeast states...
Assam: Famous for its tea gardens and Kaziranga National Park, home to the one-horned rhinoceros.
Arunachal Pradesh: The land where the sun first rises in India. The famous Tawang Monastery is here.
Meghalaya: Known as the “Abode of Clouds”. It has places with the highest rainfall like Cherrapunji and Mawsynram, and the famous Living Root Bridges.
Manipur: Famous for the beautiful Manipuri dance and Loktak Lake, which has floating islands called “Phumdi”.
Mizoram: Known for its high hills, high literacy rate, and peaceful atmosphere.
Nagaland: Home to traditional tribal culture and the famous Hornbill Festival.
Tripura: Famous for its royal palaces, amazing bamboo products, and beautiful nature.
How did Sikkim become the 'brother' to the Seven Sisters?
While that's the story of the 'Seven Sisters', Sikkim is called their 'brother' for geographical and political reasons. Historically, Sikkim was an independent monarchy until 1975. It then joined the Indian Union as the 22nd state through a democratic process. Geographically, Sikkim does not directly border the seven states; West Bengal separates it from them. That's why it wasn't initially included in the 'Seven Sisters'.
However, in 2002, the Indian government amended a law and officially made Sikkim the eighth member of the North Eastern Council (NEC). Since then, Sikkim has been part of the region's development plans. People started calling it the 'Only Brother' because it is geographically a bit separate but stands like a protective shield on the strategic China border (Nathu La Pass). The idea is that Sikkim plays the role of a brother who protects and supports his seven sisters.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.