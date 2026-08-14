Want Younger-Looking Skin? 5 Everyday Habits Experts Say You Should Avoid
Could your daily routine be making you look older faster? Discover 5 common habits linked to premature ageing and expert tips to support healthier, younger-looking skin through simple lifestyle changes.
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Reasons Why Women Age Faster
Aging is natural, but sometimes things like wrinkles, tiredness, and grey hair show up too soon. Experts say it's not just about your genes. Your daily lifestyle—what you eat, how you sleep, and how much stress you have—plays a huge part. Let's look at five key habits that can speed up the aging process.
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Living Under Constant Stress
Many women constantly juggle family duties, job pressure, and money worries. This long-term stress pumps up a hormone called cortisol in the body. Cortisol can mess with your sleep, make your skin look dull, and weaken your immunity. Experts suggest simple things like meditation, yoga, or even a daily walk to manage this stress.
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Not Prioritizing Sleep
Your body needs 7-9 hours of good sleep every night to repair itself. When you don't get enough sleep, you start seeing dark circles, a tired face, and dull skin. Over time, lack of sleep can seriously impact your health. Experts advise sticking to a fixed bedtime and avoiding screens like your phone just before you sleep.
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Neglecting a Nutritious Diet
So many women put their own meals last. They often skip meals or grab junk food. This means their bodies miss out on essential vitamins from fruits, veggies, and proteins. The result? Dry skin, weak hair, and zero energy. Experts say a balanced diet with plenty of water, seasonal fruits, and nuts is key to good health.
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Avoiding Exercise
Sitting all day slowly makes your body weaker. You might notice your muscles getting weaker, you might gain weight, and even your bones can suffer. Simple, regular activities like walking, yoga, or cycling boost blood circulation. This is great not just for your body, but for your skin's health too.
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Skipping Skincare
If you spend a lot of time outdoors without sun protection, it will definitely damage your skin. Simple habits like using sunscreen, drinking enough water, and basic skincare go a long way. Studies also show that smoking and alcohol are bad for your skin. Experts agree that a healthy lifestyle is the best way to keep your body and mind feeling young.
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