From October 3, 2026, Shukra (Venus) will go retrograde in its own sign, Libra, creating the powerful Viparita Shukra Yoga. During this period, Shukra turns challenges into sudden financial gains and can even create a 'crorepati yoga'. Any money that was stuck will get released, and sour relationships will become sweet again.

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