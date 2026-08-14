4 Zodiac Signs That May Experience a Rise in Wealth: Reverse Venus Yoga 2026
Reverse Venus Yoga is considered an important combination in Vedic astrology. Discover the 4 zodiac signs that may experience better financial opportunities, increased wealth prospects and positive money trends.
The Positive Impact of Viparita Shukra Yoga!
From October 3, 2026, Shukra (Venus) will go retrograde in its own sign, Libra, creating the powerful Viparita Shukra Yoga. During this period, Shukra turns challenges into sudden financial gains and can even create a 'crorepati yoga'. Any money that was stuck will get released, and sour relationships will become sweet again.
Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2026: Lunar Eclipse on Rakhi? Here’s the Exact Date, Time and Full Details
1. Taurus
- Yoga Benefits: Your ruling planet Shukra is getting stronger in retrograde. This gives you the power to defeat your enemies and brings unexpected wins in legal cases.
- Special Gains: Long-standing health issues will finally go away, and you'll feel super refreshed. At work, your colleagues will support you, helping you achieve new milestones. Money will flow in steadily.
Also Read: Want Fresh Coriander for Weeks? Try These 5 Easy Storage Tricks to Keep It Fresh
2. Gemini
- Yoga Benefits: Shukra's retrograde motion happens in your fifth house. This will clear up misunderstandings in your love life and bring you closer to your partner.
- Special Gains: If you work in arts, media, or any creative field, you'll get unexpected new projects and a lot of praise. You will also see good profits from the stock market and speculative businesses.
Also Read: Monsoon Gardening Tips: Are Your Plants Drowning in Rainwater? 5 Ways to Save Waterlogged Pots
3. Leo
- Yoga Benefits: For Leos, Shukra goes retrograde in your third house. This will boost your courage and self-confidence like never before.
- Special Gains: You will get full support from your siblings. Short trips will bring you good results and help you make profitable new connections. Any plans for auspicious events will be completed successfully.
Also Read: Monsoon Gardening Meets Independence Day: Marigolds to Money Plant-Create Tiranga With These Colourful Plants
4. Sagittarius
- Yoga Benefits: For Sagittarius, this transit of Shukra happens in your eleventh house, the house of gains. This promises to bring you massive financial profits.
- Special Gains: Your long-held wishes and dreams will finally come true. You will receive good news related to foreign travel or work. In business, new partners will help you make huge profits.
Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only, based on astrological beliefs and traditional scriptures. Results may vary depending on your individual birth chart.
Also Read: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Which Bollywood Diva’s Personality Matches Your Tricolour Outfit Style
Explore the world of Astrology with daily, weekly, monthly and yearly horoscopes. updates for all Zodiac Signs. Get personalized astrological predictions, expert insights, and guidance on love, career, health, and finance. Stay connected to what the stars say about your future. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate astrology updates anytime, anywhere.