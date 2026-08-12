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Gardening Tips: Lotus to Water Lily, 5 Flowering Water Plants That Can Brighten Your Home
Short on gardening space? Discover five beautiful flowering water plants, including lotus, water lily, water hyacinth, pickerelweed and marsh marigold, that can brighten balconies, terraces and compact homes.
Lotus (Nelumbo nucifera)
Indian lotus can be grown in a balcony or terrace garden. For the lotus, take a pot which does not have any drainage holes and which can store water. It requires lots of sunlight, so keep it in a place where it gets 8-10 hours of sunlight every day.
Marsh Marigold (Caltha palustris)
Marsh Marigold will give color to your water garden due to its beautiful yellow flowers. Use a wide and shallow container filled with very wet soil. It does not have to be under water. Keep water just above soil level.
Pickerelweed (Pontederia cordata)
Pickerelweed has beautiful violet blue flower spikes. Unlike totally aquatic plants, pickerelweed can be planted along the edges of your water garden.
Use a tough and durable container filled with very heavy loam soil. Light is very important for flowering of this plant.
Water Hyacinth (Eichhornia crassipes)
Water hyacinth can grow without any soil medium. Floating plants grow on the water surface and take nutrient from the water and produce purple blue flowers. Water hyacinth requires constant pruning as it can spread quickly in water garden.
Water Lily (Nymphaea)
Another beautiful flower that can be grown in your home water garden is the water lily. Floating leaves of this plant can instantly make your water garden look better. You can plant this in a submerged basket which has loamy soil in it.
Water lily requires still water, as constant splash can affect their flowers. Keep water level between 15-45 cm deep and keep it in the place where it gets 6-8 hours of sunlight.
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