Want Korean Glass Skin and Glossy Hair? Here’s What Rice Water Can Really Do
Rice water is a popular Korean-inspired beauty hack for glossy hair and glass-like skin. It may help hair feel smoother and shinier, while its nutrients may support skin hydration and a healthy-looking glow. Discover more about this routine.
Rice Water: Benefits for Skin and Hair
Many people just throw away the starchy water left after cooking rice. But in some parts of Asia including South Korea, using it for hair and skin is an old tradition. The starch in rice water can form a light coating on your hair, which might make it feel smoother and easier to comb. However, there's no solid scientific proof yet that it makes hair grow faster or completely stops hair fall.
Rice Water
Rice Water for Skin
Rice Water for Hair
Rice water may help improve hair’s smoothness and shine, making strands feel softer and easier to manage. Experts agree the starch in it can give your hair a smoother feel.
If you want to try using rice water on your hair, you need to be careful about how you make it. The simplest way is to use the water after soaking rice for a short time.
If you ferment the rice water for a long time and don't store it properly, harmful microbes can grow in it. It's best to prepare it fresh and use it quickly.
You can apply it to your hair after shampooing, leave it for a bit, and then rinse it out well. If you feel any itching, redness, swelling, or a burning sensation on your scalp, stop using it immediately.
Rice Water for Skin
Rice water may help soothe and hydrate the skin, potentially leaving it feeling softer and giving it a healthy-looking glow. Early research on rice-derived ceramides also shows some interesting promise for skin moisture and protection.
Rice water may be an easy and affordable addition to a beauty routine, but it should not be viewed as a guaranteed shortcut to Korean glass skin or glossy hair. While it contains compounds that may offer some benefits, strong evidence for dramatic skin or hair transformation remains limited.
Think of it as an extra step in your routine, but don't forget that a balanced diet and a proper hair and skin care regimen are what matter most. If you choose to try it, use it carefully, keep your routine simple and stop if you notice irritation or dryness.
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