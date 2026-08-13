Rice water may help improve hair’s smoothness and shine, making strands feel softer and easier to manage. Experts agree the starch in it can give your hair a smoother feel.

If you want to try using rice water on your hair, you need to be careful about how you make it. The simplest way is to use the water after soaking rice for a short time.

If you ferment the rice water for a long time and don't store it properly, harmful microbes can grow in it. It's best to prepare it fresh and use it quickly.

You can apply it to your hair after shampooing, leave it for a bit, and then rinse it out well. If you feel any itching, redness, swelling, or a burning sensation on your scalp, stop using it immediately.