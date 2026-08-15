Atham falls on August 16, 2026, marking the beginning of the traditional 10-day Onam celebration. Here are the best images, WhatsApp status, and messages you can share with your loved ones.

The festival of harvest, love and warmth, Onam, is just around the corner. The festive period is beginning with Atham on August 16. The 10-day celebration culminates with Thiruvonam on August 26. Kerala Tourism describes Onam as a celebration related to the homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali and marked by traditions including pookalams, festive food and cultural celebrations.

Happy Onam Wishes!

As Onam is here, families around the country are all set to welcome this festival with loads of love, cultural spirit, and enthusiasm. If you are looking forward to welcoming this festival and sending lovely messages to. your friends, family, and relatives, then we have got you covered.

May this Onam bring the warmth of family, the joy of friendship and countless beautiful memories. Happy Onam!

Wishing you a colourful and joyful Onam filled with love, laughter, good health and prosperity.

May the spirit of Onam fill your heart with happiness and your home with peace. Have a wonderful festive season.

May every flower in your pookalam bring a new reason to smile. Wishing you and your loved ones a Happy Onam.

May Onam 2026 mark the beginning of brighter days, happier moments and beautiful memories. Happy Onam!

Wishing you a festive season filled with togetherness, delicious food, laughter and love. Happy Onam!

May the joy of Onam stay with you and your family throughout the year. Wishing you happiness and prosperity.

May your home be filled with the fragrance of flowers and your heart with the warmth of loved ones. Happy Onam!

Happy Onam Geetings

Wishing you health, happiness and prosperity as you celebrate the beautiful traditions of Onam.

May this festive season bring new beginnings and renewed happiness to you and everyone you love.

May your Onam celebrations be as colourful as a pookalam and as joyful as a home filled with loved ones.

Warm wishes to you and your family this Onam. May the festival bring peace, prosperity and togetherness.

Happy Onam Wishes For Family!

To my family, may this Onam bring us closer, give us countless reasons to celebrate and fill our home with happiness. Happy Onam!

Wishing our family a beautiful Onam filled with laughter, love, delicious food and unforgettable moments.

May the bonds we share grow stronger with every Onam. Wishing our family good health, happiness and prosperity.

Home feels even more special during Onam. May our family always have reasons to celebrate together. Happy Onam 2026!

Happy Onam Wishes For Friends

Wishing you a colourful Onam filled with happiness, laughter and great memories. Have a wonderful celebration!

May your Onam be as bright as a beautiful pookalam and as joyful as a gathering of good friends. Happy Onam!

Sending you warm Onam wishes. May the festive season bring you success, happiness and plenty of reasons to smile.

Here’s to good food, great company and unforgettable Onam memories. Have a fantastic festive season!

May this Onam bring you happiness today and wonderful opportunities in the days ahead. Happy Onam, my friend!

Happy Onam WhatsApp Status

Colours of the pookalam, warmth of family and joy in every moment. Happy Onam!

Celebrating togetherness, tradition and the beautiful spirit of Onam.

Let the colours of Onam brighten your heart. Happy Onam 2026!

Good food, beautiful traditions and wonderful people — that’s the spirit of Onam.

May this Onam bring happiness home and peace to every heart.

Pookalam ready, festive spirit on! Wishing everyone a Happy Onam.

Celebrating the season of togetherness, joy and new memories. Happy Onam!

A little more colour, a little more joy and a lot more togetherness. Happy Onam!

May your Onam be bright, beautiful and filled with blessings.

From our family to yours, warm wishes for a joyful and prosperous Onam.

Happy Onam Pictures

Wishing you all happy festivities!