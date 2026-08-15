Gardening Tips: 5 Herbs That Thrive Even When You Neglect Them Completely
Rosemary, thyme, oregano, chives and lemon balm are low-maintenance herbs that tolerate occasional neglect. Give them suitable light, well-draining soil and basic care for an easy, flavourful home harvest.
Rosemary
Rosemary loves sunshine, tolerates drought and needs little feeding, making it ideal for low-maintenance gardens. Its fragrant sprigs can be harvested for cooking while occasional trimming keeps the plant neat.
Thyme
Thyme thrives in full sun, poor sandy soil and dry conditions between watering. This hardy Mediterranean herb delivers plenty of flavour without demanding constant attention.
Oregano
Oregano is a drought-tolerant herb that grows well in direct sun and well-draining, relatively poor soil. Avoid overwatering and excessive fertilising to encourage healthy, flavourful growth.
Chives
Chives are forgiving plants that can grow in full sun or partial shade and bounce back after occasional missed watering. Cut the leaves near the base when harvesting to encourage fresh growth.
Lemon Balm
Lemon balm is a resilient herb that can recover quickly after short dry spells and resists many pests and diseases. Grow it in a pot to help control its vigorous spread and enjoy its leaves in teas, salads and desserts.
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