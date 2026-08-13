1 3 Image Credit : AI Generated Image

Dal..

Indians love their dal. We eat it all the time, no matter the season. It's delicious, but let's be honest, cooking it takes ages. Even with a pressure cooker, it can feel like a long wait. Feeling the pressure when you're short on time? Don't worry! We've got some simple tricks to cook your dal faster and make it extra tasty. Let's check them out.