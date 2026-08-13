Want Perfect Dal in Less Time? Try These Easy Cooking Hacks Without Losing Flavour
Want to cook dal faster without compromising its taste? Try these simple kitchen hacks, from proper soaking to smart cooking techniques, to reduce cooking time while keeping your dal soft and flavourful.
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Dal..
Indians love their dal. We eat it all the time, no matter the season. It's delicious, but let's be honest, cooking it takes ages. Even with a pressure cooker, it can feel like a long wait. Feeling the pressure when you're short on time? Don't worry! We've got some simple tricks to cook your dal faster and make it extra tasty. Let's check them out.
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1. Dry-roast the dal
- Dry-roast the dal: Before cooking, dry-roast the dal in a pan for 2–3 minutes without any oil. This removes moisture and helps it soften faster when soaked. It also gives the dal a lovely, nutty aroma and flavour.
- Choose split lentils: If you want your dal to cook quickly, always choose split lentils (the ones without the skin) over whole ones. They cook much faster.
- What if it's undercooked? Don't panic if your dal isn't cooked properly. Just let it cool a bit and give it a quick spin in a blender. This trick makes the dal super creamy and delicious.
- Add salt at the end: Many of us add salt at the beginning. But this can make the dal's outer layer tough, slowing down the cooking process. It's best to add salt only after the dal is more than half-cooked.
- Add sour ingredients last: Things like tomatoes, tamarind, or lemon juice are acidic. They can prevent the dal from softening. So, always add them after the dal is fully cooked, maybe during the tadka stage.
- A pinch of baking soda: This is an old-school secret! Add a tiny pinch (about ⅛ of a teaspoon) of baking soda while cooking. It helps the dal cook much faster. Be careful not to add too much, or it will change the taste.
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Common mistakes to avoid while cooking dal
- Not washing it properly: If you don't wash the dal, the starch on its surface can slow down cooking.
- Adding too much water: Using more water than needed lowers the temperature and makes it take longer to cook.
- Adding sour ingredients too early: As we said, never add tomatoes or tamarind at the start.
- Keeping it on low flame: Start cooking on a high flame for a bit to speed things up.
- How to Boost Your Dal's Flavour: Garnish well: After cooking, sprinkle some fresh coriander or curry leaves. The aroma and taste will be amazing.
- Ghee Tadka: A tadka (tempering) with ghee, cumin, garlic, and asafoetida (hing) takes the dal to the next level. It's way better than using oil.
- Use fresh spices: Using freshly roasted cumin powder and coriander powder will give your dal that perfect, restaurant-style taste. It's a sure-shot winner!
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