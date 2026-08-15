Experts are noticing a spike in vaginal yeast infections during the monsoon. They say more women are coming to clinics with complaints of itching, discomfort, and unusual discharge during the rainy season.

A vaginal yeast infection is a common fungal issue caused by the overgrowth of a fungus called 'Candida'. The main signs are intense itching, a burning feeling when you pee or have sex, redness, and a thick, white discharge that looks a bit like 'cottage cheese'. The good news is, it's usually easy to treat with antifungal creams or a single-dose pill.

Now, experts are pointing out that these infections become much more common during the monsoon. They've observed that more women seek medical help for vaginal itching, discomfort, and discharge as soon as the rains start.

However, health experts also warn that you shouldn't just assume every symptom is a yeast infection and self-diagnose. The high humidity in the air, extra sweat, and wearing damp clothes for too long can create the perfect conditions for 'Candida' to multiply, especially in women who are already prone to it.

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Gynaecologist Dr. Gana Srinivas confirms this trend. She says, "More women are definitely coming in with complaints of itching, discomfort, and discharge during the monsoon." She explains that the high humidity, sweat, and wearing wet clothes for long hours create a situation that encourages 'Candida' growth in susceptible women.

The main culprits are the dampness in the air and moisture that stays trapped near your body. Think about it – wet underwear, leggings, jeans, gym clothes, or any outfit that gets soaked in the rain. These clothes trap heat and moisture in the vulvar area, stop air from circulating, and can lead to hours of discomfort.

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But it's important to know that just getting wet doesn't automatically cause a yeast infection. 'Candida' is a fungus that normally lives in our bodies. An infection only happens when things get out of balance, and the fungus starts to overgrow because of these favourable conditions in and around the vagina.