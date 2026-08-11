Onam Sweet Cravings With Diabetes? Know How to Enjoy Festive Treats More Wisely
Onam celebrations often come with tempting sweets and payasam. Learn how people with diabetes can enjoy festive treats mindfully while paying attention to portions, carbohydrates and blood sugar levels.
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Increase Your Exercise
A woman is seen exercising. To burn off the extra calories from festival food, you should increase your physical activity and do more exercise.
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Ensure You Get Proper Sleep
A person is sleeping peacefully. Not getting enough sleep can increase ghrelin, the hunger hormone. This makes you crave fatty and sugary foods.
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Drink Plenty of Water
A glass of water is shown. Make sure you keep your body hydrated throughout the day by drinking plenty of water.
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Eat Fruits Between Meals
A bowl of assorted fruits is on display. You can have fruits between 11 am and 4 pm. Just make sure to avoid fruits that are too ripe.
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Choose Homemade Sadhya
A traditional Onam Sadhya is served on a banana leaf. A homemade sadhya is always a better option than one from a hotel. This way, you can control the amount of sugar, carbs, and calories you eat.
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Stick to Your Medicines and Testing Schedule
A person checks their blood sugar with a glucometer. Always take your medicines on time. It's also a good idea to carry a testing kit to check your sugar levels yourself.
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