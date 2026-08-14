Most of us have this habit, right? We buy veggies, fruits, bread, and just put everything in the fridge thinking it'll stay fresh forever. But that's a big myth. The cold air in the fridge can actually mess with the taste, texture, and quality of some foods. So, one storage rule doesn't fit all.

In this gallery, we'll break down 7 common foods you're probably storing wrong and show you how to keep them fresh the right way. These are seven common items we often put in the fridge without a second thought.

Also read: Monsoon Gardening Meets Independence Day: Marigolds to Money Plant-Create Tiranga With These Colourful Plants