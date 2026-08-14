Stop Refrigerating These 7 Foods: They May Spoil Faster in the Fridge
Not every food stays fresher in the fridge. Discover 7 everyday foods that can lose quality or spoil faster when refrigerated, plus simple storage tips to help keep your groceries fresh for longer.
Will all foods stay fresh in the fridge?
Most of us have this habit, right? We buy veggies, fruits, bread, and just put everything in the fridge thinking it'll stay fresh forever. But that's a big myth. The cold air in the fridge can actually mess with the taste, texture, and quality of some foods. So, one storage rule doesn't fit all.
In this gallery, we'll break down 7 common foods you're probably storing wrong and show you how to keep them fresh the right way. These are seven common items we often put in the fridge without a second thought.
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1. Tomatoes: What happens when you put them in the fridge?
Many people think tomatoes stay fresh in the fridge. But keeping whole tomatoes in the cold actually makes their texture mealy and floury. The chilly temperature breaks down their delicate cell walls, ruining their unique flavour and aroma.
It's best to keep whole tomatoes at room temperature, away from direct heat and light. Only put cut tomatoes in the fridge, and that too, right away, as you shouldn't leave them at room temperature for long.
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2. Potatoes: What's the harm in refrigerating them?
In cold temperatures, the starch in potatoes turns into sugar. This is why refrigerated potatoes can turn extra brown when you cook them and even taste a bit sweet, affecting their cooking quality.
The best way to store them is in a cool, dark, and dry place, like in a ventilated basket or a paper bag. A very important tip: never store potatoes with onions. Keeping them separate will extend their shelf life.
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3. Bananas: Why do the peels turn black in the fridge?
Bananas are super sensitive to the cold. Putting them in the fridge causes their cell walls to break down, and enzymes in the peel make it turn black really fast. While this doesn't cause a big change to the fruit inside, the appearance gets ruined.
It's always best to let whole bananas ripen at room temperature. Even the US Department of Agriculture recommends keeping them in a dry place, not the fridge. If you want to make ripe bananas last longer, you can peel them and pop them in the freezer.
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4. Onions: Why is it not a good idea to put them in the fridge?
Onions absolutely hate moisture. The damp environment inside a fridge can affect their texture, making them soft or even grow mould. Plus, there's a risk of their strong smell spreading to other foods in the fridge.
The right way is to store whole, dry onions in a well-ventilated, dry, and dark place. You can hang them in a mesh bag or keep them in a basket. The US Department of Agriculture also recommends storing dry onions in a dry place without refrigeration.
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5. Bread: Does it stay fresh longer in the fridge?
Many people think putting bread in the fridge delays mould. But the cold, dry air actually makes the bread go stale and hard much faster. This process is called 'retrogradation', and it reduces the bread's soft texture.
If you plan to eat it within a few days, storing bread at proper room temperature is good enough. You can keep it in an airtight bread box or bag. If you want to keep it for a long time, the freezer is the best option.
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6. Honey won't spoil, but why shouldn't you put it in the fridge?
Honey is a natural food product. This means it can be preserved for a long time at room temperature without spoiling, so there's generally no need to put it in the fridge. Its unique composition is why honey has been preserved for centuries without going bad.
In cold temperatures, honey can crystallise quickly, becoming very thick and difficult to scoop with a spoon or pour from the bottle. Its liquid consistency gets affected. So, keeping honey in a kitchen cabinet at room temperature is perfectly fine.
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7. Do you put garlic in the fridge too? You should know this!
A high-moisture environment is not good for whole garlic. The high humidity in the fridge can cause garlic to sprout or grow mould, affecting its taste and quality. Its quality can decline quickly if stored without proper air circulation.
An important rule is: if the food is cut, like peeled or chopped garlic, it must be put in the fridge immediately. It is also very important to safely refrigerate perishable foods like meat, dairy products, and leftover meals.
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