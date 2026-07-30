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Thirparappu Falls Travel Guide: Why This Kanyakumari Attraction Deserves Your Bucket List
Thirparappu Waterfalls in Kanyakumari district is a stunning sight on the Kothaiyar river. With the Mahadevar temple right next door and boating available, it's the perfect mix of nature and spirituality for an amazing trip.
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Image Credit : Theroamingguide
Beauty of Kanyakumari
Kanyakumari district is a tourist magnet, thanks to its stunning landscapes. The Western Ghats foothills here are full of dense forests, small rivers, and tall mountains. Amidst all this, Thirparappu Waterfalls stands out as the district's crown jewel, pulling everyone in with its cool mist and natural beauty.
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The majesty of the Kothaiyar and a natural sculpture
You'll find Thirparappu Falls about 40 kilometres from Nagercoil. The Kothaiyar river drops from a height of nearly 50 feet over rocks, looking like a silver cascade. The sound of the gushing water and the gentle spray in the air create a truly peaceful vibe, making you feel like you're in another world.
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Image Credit : x
The beautiful sight of the silver cascade
What makes this place even more special is the ancient Mahadevar temple located right next to the falls. Tourists love taking a dip in the cool water to relax. Plus, there's a boating centre just upstream. You can paddle around and soak in the amazing views of the lush green forests all around you.
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Image Credit : our own
Crowds, Mist, and Memories
The falls get really crowded, especially during the monsoon and on weekends. Thousands of people from all over Tamil Nadu and even neighbouring Kerala come here with their families and friends. The feeling of the water spray on your face instantly melts away all the city stress. There are also kids' parks and tasty local fish dishes that make the trip even better.
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Image Credit : AI
A Scenic Escape Awaits
If you're looking for a place that offers both beauty and peace, Thirparappu is a paradise. It's a spot that truly refreshes your mind and soul, making it a must-visit on any Kanyakumari trip. It's our job to protect this natural wonder, so everyone can enjoy its beauty for years to come.
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