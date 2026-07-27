Loktak Lake in Manipur, is South Asia's largest freshwater lake and home to the world's only floating national park. Its unique floating islands, called Phumdis, support livelihoods of the locals. Visitors can enjoy stunning lake views, local cuisine, boating, fishing and spot the endangered Sangai deer in Keibul Lamjao National Park.

Loktak Lake in Moirang, Manipur is India's extraordinary natural wonder. Here's why it deserves a spot on your travel list.

The unique floating island

Loktak Lake is the largest fresh water lake in South Asia and the home to the only floating national park in the entire world. This lake is famous for its feature that captives the tourist around the world, which is the floating circular masses locally known as Phumdi. They are the heterogeneous masses of vegetation, soil and organic matters. Some are small, hollow while some are big enough to built a house or hut. Local people have built their homes over this masses and lived their live by fishing and running homestays.

Home to the world's only floating national park

The Keibul Lamjao National Park is the eye catching park in Manipur which floats over the Loktak lake and it is the home to an endangered brow-antlered deer Rucervus eldii eldii also known as Sangai in local language. Sangai is the state animal of Manipur and the state even have a big festival celebrating this rare species known as Sangai Festival. Every year a lot of tourist around the globe comes to experience this one-of-a-kind festival.

Experience the stay, view and local food over the floating homestays

Tourist can experience the floating homestays in Loktak lake with its stunning view. The homestays are built over the Phumdi with basic amenities provided for a comfortable stay with local Manipuri meal. Visitors can also try fishing and boating with the locals to experience and understand the life of the people living there. Sendra park and resort, which is located at an elevated place, is a famous stay in Loktak lake. From this place, visitors can have a great view of the lake, enjoy the food from its restaurant and experience a stay creating unforgettable memories. The sunrise and sunset are the perfect time for a good scenic picture at this lake which will give a stunning view and lighting.

An interesting fact related to this Lake is, the recently discovered galaxy city Loktak Protocluster was named after this unique lake. So, have a visit to this unique creation of nature. This hidden gem in the Northeast India deserves to be in your travel bucket list!!