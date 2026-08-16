Indian tradition considers the cobra sacred. If a married couple dreams of a cobra, people believe they will soon be blessed with a child. If the cobra has its hood spread or is sitting on treasure, it means you'll get Goddess Lakshmi's blessings. This could bring unexpected business profits or a sudden financial gain. Since Lord Shiva wears a snake, a cobra dream also signals his grace. Yoga Shastra links the cobra to 'Kundalini Shakti', the energy at the base of your spine. This dream can boost your confidence and inner power. If you dream of killing the snake or it running away from you, it means you'll soon defeat your enemies.

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