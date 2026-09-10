Gardening Tips: 5 Flowers You Can Grow At Home With Minimal Effort
Want to add some flowery goodness to your home garden? We have you covered. Keep scrolling to learn more!
Flowers everywhere!
Any garden is incomplete without some beautiful flowers. Want to add some colours to your lush green plants? Here's how to do it right. Keep scrolling to learn more.
Zinnias
These heat-tolerant flowers add bright colors and attract butterflies. They require minimal care.
Sunflower
Sunflowers just requires six to eight hours of direct sun daily. Requires less care too.
Rose
Roses are an absolute must-have in one's garden. Colourful, low-maintenance, and perfect!
Marigolds
Marigolds make for one of the easiest flowering plants to plant. Easy to maintain, grow fast from seed, and help repel pests in your yard.
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