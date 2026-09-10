Bank Holidays: 4-Day Closure Across India in September, Check Dates!
Bank Customers, take note! Banks across the country will be closed for four days in a row this month. If you have any urgent banking work, officials are advising you to get it done beforehand.
Nationwide bank strike on September 11
Bank employees and officers have called for a one-day nationwide strike on September 11 to press for their long-pending demands. They are mainly asking for a five-day work week, solutions for pension-related issues, and performance-based incentives. Staff from public sector banks, and even some cooperative and rural banks, are likely to join the strike, affecting regular branch services.
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Four consecutive days of holidays
After the strike on September 11, banks will remain shut as September 12 is a second Saturday, followed by Sunday on September 13. Then, on September 14, banks in some states will be closed for Vinayaka Chavithi. This means bank branches will be non-operational from September 11 to 14.
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Which banking services will be affected?
What about ATMs and digital payments?
Bank unions warn of another strike
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