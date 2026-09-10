Natural Ways to Keep Flies Away From Your Kitchen Using Simple Home Remedies
Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Flies In Rainy Season: The monsoon brings a lot of flies. Here’s how you can use a simple kitchen ingredient like ginger to solve this annoying problem at home.
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No Need for Expensive Sprays
The lovely monsoon weather also brings an increase in flies inside the house. They gather in annoying groups, especially in the kitchen, on the dining table, and near dustbins. Instead of using costly market sprays, you can easily solve this problem using simple things from your home, like ginger.
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Easy Home Remedy to Shoo Away Flies
To keep flies away, you can make a salt and pepper solution. First, boil two cups of water and let it cool. Add one spoon of salt and some black pepper powder to this water and mix it well. Pour this liquid into a spray bottle and spray it near windows, doors, and the dustbin where flies often appear. Avoid spraying it directly on food or utensils.
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Using Ginger Powder
Flies really dislike the smell of ginger. You can prepare a solution by mixing one large spoon of dry ginger powder in a cup of water. Lightly spray this mixture in areas where flies tend to sit. It's a good idea to test it on a small spot first, as it might leave a stain on some surfaces.
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Kitchen Cleanliness is a Must
Before you try any home remedy, remember that cleanliness is most important. Fruit peels, spilled juice, or food particles attract flies. So, always keep food covered, empty the dustbin daily, and keep your kitchen dry. Also, make sure water doesn't collect in balconies, pot trays, or old containers, as this breeds mosquitoes too. Installing a mesh on windows is also an easy way to block flies.
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The Best Way to Keep Them Away for Good
Don't just rely on home remedies. Maintaining cleanliness in and around your house is the best way to keep flies away permanently.
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