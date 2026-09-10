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Easy Home Remedy to Shoo Away Flies

To keep flies away, you can make a salt and pepper solution. First, boil two cups of water and let it cool. Add one spoon of salt and some black pepper powder to this water and mix it well. Pour this liquid into a spray bottle and spray it near windows, doors, and the dustbin where flies often appear. Avoid spraying it directly on food or utensils.