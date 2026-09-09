Munnar’s hills are turning violet as rare Neelakurinji flowers bloom across Chokramudi, Mattupetty and Korandakkad. The flowers follow a 12-year cycle, creating a breathtaking natural spectacle that will last only for a limited time.

Munnar is once again covered in shades of violet and blue as the rare Neelakurinji flowers begin blooming across parts of the hill station. The spectacular sight, which occurs only once every 12 years in these particular locations, has attracted attention from nature lovers and travellers.

This year, the stunning bloom can be spotted around Chokramudi, Mattupetty and Korandakkad, where patches of the hills have transformed into a sea of purple. The flowering of Neelakurinji is considered a special natural phenomenon because of its long blooming cycle.

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However, these Neelakurinji populations follow their own 12-year flowering pattern and are different from the famous bloom at Eravikulam National Park. The Eravikulam hills last witnessed their mass flowering in 2018, making the current spectacle a separate and equally special event.

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The flowers are expected to remain in bloom only for a limited period, making this a fleeting experience for visitors. With the hills offering a rare burst of colour against Munnar’s green landscape, the season has become an attractive opportunity for tourists and photographers.

For those planning a trip to Munnar, the current purple season offers a chance to witness one of nature’s most remarkable spectacles before the flowers disappear.