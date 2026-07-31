Snake Sightings: Why Shravan Brings More Encounters? Nag Panchami Link Explained!
Ever noticed how snakes start showing up everywhere around our homes as soon as Shravan month begins? Let's find out the real natural and religious reasons behind this, and see if there's any actual connection to Nag Panchami.
Why do snakes appear more often in Shravan?
Rain forces them to lose their homes
Snakes usually hide in burrows, among tree roots, or in grassy patches. But when the monsoon arrives, heavy rains flood their homes. This forces them to search for safer, dry ground. Also, snakes are cold-blooded, so they look for warmer spots like our homes to escape the damp cold.
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Searching for food during the monsoon
It is also the breeding season
For some snake species, the monsoon is the perfect time for breeding. During this period, they travel more actively and cover larger areas to find a mate. This increased movement is another reason why we spot them so frequently.
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What is the religious significance?
What to do if you see a snake?
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