Monsoon Gardening: 5 Easy Steps To Grow Tulsi in a Pot
Want to grow Tulsi at home? Don't worry, we have got you covered. Here are five easy steps. Keep scrolling to know more!
How to grow Tulsi at home?
Do you bring an additional plant to your home garden? Then planting a Tulsi is just the right answer. Don't know how to? Let us guide you!
Choose a good pot
Choose a nice medium-sized pot and make sure it has a drainage hole at the bottom to prevent water from clogging.
Prepare the soil
Mix equal parts garden soil, compost, and sand, and voila, all done!
Plant Seeds or a Sapling
Plant young Tulsi saplings for quicker results. If using seeds, plant them gently on the top layer of the soil.
Find the right spot
Place the pot where it gets bright, indirect sunlight.
Water with care
Do not water aggressively. Always check the soil before you add water.
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