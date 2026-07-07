A 60-year-old woman in Maharashtra got bitten by a snake while working on a farm. But instead of panicking, she caught the snake and took it with her to the hospital in an ambulance! When she walked in with the live snake, the doctors, nurses, and staff all ran away in shock.

Nanded (July 07): In a truly bizarre incident from Maharashtra's Nanded district, a 60-year-old woman walked into a hospital with the very snake that had just bitten her. The sight caused the entire staff, including doctors and nurses, to flee in panic.

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This happened because heavy rains have hit many parts of the country, leading to floods, landslides, and an increase in snake sightings. The same is true for Maharashtra, where the snake problem has gotten worse with the monsoon.

Snake attack while working in the field

Many districts in Maharashtra are receiving heavy rainfall, causing snakes to come out of their holes. In Galegaon village of Loha taluk in Nanded district, farmers have started their agricultural activities after good rains. Sushila Waghmare, a 60-year-old woman, was working in the fields with other labourers when a snake suddenly bit her.

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Doctors were left speechless

While others around her panicked and called an ambulance, Sushila remained surprisingly calm. She caught the snake by its head before it could attack again. When the ambulance arrived at the hospital, she walked right in, holding the large, live snake in her hand.

Seeing her, the nurses and doctors were terrified. Even other patients ran out of the hospital. The staff first told her to secure the snake. They brought a gunny sack, put the snake inside, tied it up, and then informed a snake expert.

Only after the snake was safely packed away did the doctors start her treatment. Luckily for Sushila Waghmare, the snake was not venomous, so she was out of danger. She started recovering soon after getting medical attention. The doctors mentioned that if it had been a venomous snake, the situation would have been much more serious. Since it wasn't a life-threatening bite, she recovered quickly.

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Everyone is praising the woman's courage

It's common knowledge that after a snakebite, about 98% of people fall ill simply due to fear. Many collapse from panic even before the venom has a chance to spread. But this woman showed incredible courage by catching the snake that bit her and bringing it all the way to the hospital. People are now widely praising her bravery.