How to Keep Lizards Away From Home Naturally: 5 Simple Tricks You Can Try Today
Tired of finding lizards around your home? Discover simple natural ways to discourage them, reduce attractants and make your rooms less inviting without relying on harsh chemicals.
Lizard
Many of us get scared or feel disgusted seeing lizards on the walls. Plus, there's always the risk of them contaminating our food. People often use harmful chemical sprays, but these are risky, especially with kids and pets around. Here are 5 fantastic, all-natural ways to kick lizards out of your house for good.
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Simple Methods
- Onion & Garlic Spray: Lizards absolutely hate the strong smell of onions and garlic. Just grind a few garlic cloves and onion pieces, mix them with water, and pour it into a spray bottle. Spray this mix in corners, near windows, and behind tube lights. The smell will make sure they don't come that way again.
- Homemade Pepper Spray: Mix two spoons of black pepper or chilli powder in water to create a spray. This mixture really irritates a lizard's skin and eyes. Just spray it where you see them, and they will run away from that area immediately.
- The Eggshell Trick: Lizards can't stand the smell of eggshells. Also, seeing the shells makes them think a bigger creature is nearby, which scares them off. Just clean some eggshells and place them in corners and near windows to make the lizards disappear.
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Try this...
- Peacock Feather Magic: Peacocks are natural predators of lizards, so the lizards are terrified of their feathers. You can arrange some peacock feathers on your walls or near the main door. Your house will look beautiful, and you'll also solve your lizard problem.
- Clean the Dark Corners: The main reason lizards enter your home is to hunt for insects, flies, and mosquitoes. So, the best strategy is to cut off their food supply. Always keep food covered, don't leave dirty dishes in the sink, and make sure insects aren't gathering near lights. If there's no food, the lizards will leave on their own.
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