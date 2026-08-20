Using contact lenses during the monsoon can be a relief, but it comes with risks. If you're not careful, you could get a serious eye infection. A doctor explains the seven essential rules you must follow to keep your eyes safe this rainy season.

Mumbai: Anyone who wears glasses in Mumbai knows the struggle during the monsoon. Your specs fog up, raindrops blur your vision, and you're constantly wiping them. Switching to contact lenses seems like the perfect solution.

Lenses let you see clearly without the hassle of glasses. However, this convenience can quickly turn dangerous during the rainy season. Many people make small, unknowing mistakes that can lead to big problems:

- Removing or inserting lenses with wet hands.

- Keeping lenses in after getting completely drenched in the rain.

- Wearing lenses for much longer than the recommended time.

- Skipping the proper cleaning routine for lenses.

In the damp monsoon weather, these simple slip-ups can cause eye irritation and even serious infections. A doctor from Maxvision Super Speciality Eye Hospital shared his expert opinion. He said, “When rainwater gets into the eyes, harmful particles can get trapped under the lens and stick to the cornea. Handling lenses with wet hands, wearing them after getting wet in the rain, or washing the case with tap water allows germs and dirt to build up. This can lead to red eyes, sensitivity to light, and blurry vision, which are all serious warning signs. Lenses should never come into contact with tap water. Only use the solution your doctor provides. The safest option is to wear glasses until your eyes are completely fine.”

If you wear contact lenses in the monsoon, you must follow these seven rules:

1. Keep Rainwater Away from Your Lenses

Rainwater itself isn't always dangerous, but in cities, it's mixed with dust, pollution, and microbes. If this water gets into your eyes, these particles can get stuck under your contact lenses, increasing the risk of an infection.

The expert's take: If rainwater gets on your lenses, wipe your face but don't put the same lenses back in.

2. Make Sure Your Hands Are Clean and Dry

Many people touch their lenses after holding a wet umbrella, a train handle, or their phone. This is a very risky habit.

The expert's take: Before touching your lenses, wash your hands with soap and water. Dry them with a clean, lint-free towel. Germs can easily transfer from wet hands to your lenses.

3. Never Wash Your Lens Case with Tap Water

Washing your lens case with tap water might seem like you're cleaning it, but tap water is not sterile. It contains microorganisms that can get into your case and then stick to your lenses.

The expert's take: Only use the sterile lens solution your eye doctor recommended. After each use, throw out the old solution, clean the case properly, and let it air dry before using it again.

4. Don't Top Up Old Solution with New

Mixing new solution with the old one doesn't clean your lenses effectively. The old solution might already contain dirt and germs.

The expert's take: Always throw out the old solution after each use and fill the case with fresh, sterile solution. This is a crucial habit for protecting your eyes.

5. Avoid Wearing Lenses for Too Long

With long work hours, traffic jams, and late nights, many people wear their lenses for extended periods. Some even sleep with them in. This reduces the oxygen supply to your eyes, making them dry and more prone to infection. Always follow your doctor's instructions for wearing, storing, and replacing reusable lenses.

The expert's take: Daily disposable lenses are meant for single use only. Never try to clean and reuse them.

6. Carry an Eye Care Kit

During the monsoon, it's smart to carry a small waterproof pouch with you to handle any sudden issues. This kit should include a spare pair of glasses, a clean contact lens case, fresh sterile solution, and a clean, lint-free cloth.

The expert's take: If your lenses feel uncomfortable or get wet, remove them with clean, dry hands and switch to your glasses. If you're using daily disposables, just throw them away. If they are reusable, clean them properly before storing.

7. Know the Warning Signs

It might be normal for your eyes to feel a bit dry after wearing lenses all day. However, do not ignore symptoms like redness, pain, excessive watering, blurry vision, or sensitivity to light. These could be signs of an eye infection or another serious problem. If you experience any of these, see an eye doctor immediately.

The expert's take: While a few minutes of dryness is common, the other symptoms are definite warning signs. You should get medical advice right away.

Getting soaked in the Mumbai rain is often unavoidable, but eye infections are not. You can use your contact lenses safely by following good hygiene. Keep them away from tap water and dirty water. If you feel any irritation, take the lenses out immediately. Switching to glasses is always the safest bet in such situations.