If you dream of swimming comfortably in clear water, it means you are successfully moving towards your goals. However, if you dream of drowning or struggling to swim, it could signify immense mental stress, debt, or the possibility of being cheated by someone. Swapna Shastra says calm water is a sign of progress and Goddess Lakshmi's blessings, while turbulent water is a warning. But remember, these are just beliefs and not scientifically proven. Our daily thoughts and fears can also appear as dreams, so it's best to stay cautious without panicking.

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