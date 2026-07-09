Cooking Tips: Are Your Veggies Losing Nutrients? Here’s How to Fix It!
We all eat vegetables to stay healthy, right? But if you cook them the wrong way, you're just wasting all the good stuff. Here are some simple cooking tricks to make sure you get all the nutrients from your veggies.
Make these simple changes
Don't boil
Boiling vegetables in too much water is a big mistake. This causes important nutrients like potassium, magnesium, and antioxidants to leak out into the water, which we usually throw away.
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Do it this way
Try these methods instead: Steaming is the best way to keep nutrients and taste. Sautéing or stir-frying with less oil is also good. Grilling, baking, and roasting are great options that retain nutrients. Pressure cooking is fast and saves Vitamin C, but slow cooking can reduce water-soluble vitamins.
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Do this to get more benefits
To get the most out of your veggies, use very little water. Don't peel them, as the skin is full of fibre and vitamins. Cut them into bigger chunks. Cook them quickly and avoid overcooking. Use healthy oils like olive oil, and don't throw away the water you boiled veggies in—use it in your cooking!
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