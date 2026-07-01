Is your kitchen gas lighter all black and sticky with grease? We all know you can't wash it with water. But don't worry, here's a simple trick to make your old lighter look brand new in just a minute, without using a single drop of water.

Tricks to Make Your Black Gas Lighter Shine Again

When we're busy cooking in the kitchen, our hands are often covered in oil, ghee, or masalas. All this grime gets transferred to the gas lighter. In just a few days, a shiny new lighter can turn completely black, brown, and sticky. The biggest problem is that we can't just wash it with water. If water gets inside, the lighter gets damaged and won't work. But if your lighter is looking like this, you don't need to buy a new one. A hack is going viral on social media that shows a magical way to make your old, black lighter shine like silver in minutes, without even getting it wet.

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The Toothpaste Hack

This trick, which is all over social media, just needs one thing: white toothpaste. The cleaning agents in toothpaste can easily remove even the oldest dirt and stickiness from the lighter.

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Here's the easy way to clean it:

First, take your sticky lighter and apply a little bit of white toothpaste on it. Make sure you don't use the gel kind.

Now, use your finger or an old toothbrush to spread the paste evenly all over the lighter. Let the toothpaste sit for a minute to loosen up all the old grime.

Next, take a cotton cloth and make it slightly damp. Remember, it should not be soaking wet. Use this cloth to wipe the lighter thoroughly.

As soon as you wipe it, you'll see all the black dirt and stickiness come off. Your old lighter will be shining like it's brand new.

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Another effective method:

If your lighter has months-old black grease on it, you can use baking soda. In a bowl, mix some baking soda with a few drops of white vinegar or lemon juice to make a thick paste. Rub this paste onto the lighter with an old brush, and then wipe it clean with a dry cotton cloth. The rust and black stains will disappear instantly.