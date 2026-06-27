Kitchen Mistakes: These Simple Cooking Errors Can Lead to Heart Attack!
Good health isn't just about eating the right food; it's also about cooking it the right way. Here are some smart kitchen tips that can help you cut down the risk of problems like obesity, high blood pressure, and heart disease.
Smart Kitchen Tricks
Control the amount of oil
The Indian government's Health Ministry posted on social media platform X that controlling the amount of oil you use while cooking is very important. People often add oil without measuring, which leads to excess fat. So, always use a spoon to add oil. This ensures you use the right amount, prevents extra calories, and reduces the risk of obesity, high blood pressure, and cholesterol.
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Avoid fried foods
Steamed foods
Choosing the right cooking method is very important for a healthy lifestyle. It is much more beneficial to steam, boil, or grill food than to fry it. Steamed vegetables retain more of their vitamins and minerals. Grilled or roasted foods use less oil and also taste great. Similarly, lightly sautéed or boiled foods are better for digestion.
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Pay attention to these factors
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