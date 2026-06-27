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Avoid fried foods

Another key habit is to avoid eating fried food frequently. Fried items like samosas, pakodas, chips, or puris are tasty, but they are loaded with fat and calories. Regularly eating them increases the risk of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. If you really want to eat fried food, you should limit it to only once in a while. You should include fresh fruits, green vegetables, pulses, and grains in your daily diet.