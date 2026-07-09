Monsoon Gardening Tips: 8 Easy Herbs You Can Grow in Pots This Rainy Season
Grow a thriving kitchen garden this monsoon with eight herbs that flourish in pots. These low-maintenance plants add fresh flavour, aroma and medicinal value while making the most of the rainy season.
Mint
Mint thrives in cool, moist conditions, making the monsoon an ideal time for healthy growth. Keep it in a well-drained pot and enjoy fresh leaves for drinks, chutneys and salads.
Coriander
Coriander grows quickly during the rainy season when given enough sunlight and proper drainage. Regular harvesting encourages fresh, leafy growth throughout the season.
Curry Leaves
A curry leaf plant grows well in a spacious pot with adequate sunlight and moderate watering. Fresh leaves enhance the flavour of many Indian dishes while adding greenery to your home.
Basil (Tulsi)
Basil flourishes in warm, humid weather and is easy to grow in containers. Its aromatic leaves are widely used in cooking and traditional home remedies.
Parsley
Parsley adapts well to container gardening and benefits from the cool, rainy weather. Its fresh leaves are a nutritious addition to salads, soups and garnishes.
Oregano
Oregano grows comfortably in pots with good drainage and partial sunlight. The herb is a favourite for seasoning pizzas, pasta and a variety of Mediterranean dishes.
Lemongrass
Lemongrass enjoys monsoon moisture and develops lush, fragrant stalks with minimal care. It is perfect for herbal teas, soups and natural home fragrance.
Thyme
Thyme is a compact herb that fits perfectly into small balconies or kitchen gardens. With proper drainage and occasional pruning, it remains healthy and productive throughout the monsoon.
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