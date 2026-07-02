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Monsoon Gardening Tips: 8 Best Balcony Plants to Grow This Monsoon for a Lush, Healthy Home Garden
Transform your balcony into a vibrant green retreat this monsoon with eight low-maintenance plants that flourish in rainy weather, improve air quality, attract pollinators and add lasting beauty to your home.
Money Plant
The money plant is a hardy choice that flourishes during the monsoon, thanks to its love for humidity and minimal care requirements. Its cascading vines and heart-shaped leaves make balconies look greener and more inviting.
Areca Palm
Bring a tropical touch to your balcony with the graceful areca palm and its feathery green fronds. The plant enjoys the moisture-rich monsoon weather and grows well in containers with proper drainage.
Peace Lily
Peace lilies reward gardeners with elegant white blooms and glossy green leaves throughout humid weather. They perform best in filtered light, making them ideal for covered balconies during the rainy season.
Ferns
Ferns thrive in the cool, damp conditions of the monsoon, creating a lush and refreshing balcony garden. Their delicate foliage adds texture and looks especially striking in hanging baskets or raised planters.
Coleus
Coleus brightens balconies with colourful foliage in shades of burgundy, lime green, yellow, pink and purple. Moist soil and humid conditions help the plant produce its most vibrant display during the monsoon.
Jasmine
Jasmine bursts into fresh growth during the rainy season, filling balconies with fragrant white blossoms. Climbing varieties are perfect for decorating railings and trellises while adding a natural touch.
Syngonium
Syngonium, also known as the arrowhead plant, adapts beautifully to humid monsoon conditions. Its attractive foliage grows fuller in indirect light, making it a favourite for compact balcony gardens.
Begonias
Begonias flourish in warm, humid weather with colourful blooms and eye-catching foliage. Their compact growth makes them an excellent choice for balconies with filtered sunlight and limited space.
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