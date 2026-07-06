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Monsoon Gardening Tips: 4 Easy Ways to Keep Your Home Garden Lush, Healthy and Pest-Free
Keep your home garden flourishing this monsoon with organic compost, proper drainage, timely pruning, smart watering and natural pest control to promote healthy growth and protect plants from excess moisture.
Feed Plants with Organic Compost
Enrich your garden with organic compost to replenish nutrients washed away by heavy rains. It improves soil health, boosts plant growth and enhances moisture retention without waterlogging.
Prune Regularly and Control Pests
Remove dead leaves and overgrown stems to improve airflow and reduce the spread of diseases. Check plants frequently for snails, insects and fungal infections, and use natural remedies whenever possible.
Water Smartly and Let Plants Soak Up Sunlight
Skip watering on rainy days to prevent overwatering and root rot. Place potted plants where they receive enough sunlight after showers to help foliage dry quickly and encourage healthy growth.
Ensure Proper Drainage
Waterlogged soil can suffocate roots and trigger fungal infections during the rainy season. Improve drainage in pots and garden beds to keep excess water from damaging your plants.
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