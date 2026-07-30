Looking for Friendship Day Gifts? Try These 10 Creative DIY Gift Ideas for 2026
Celebrate Friendship Day 2026 with these 10 creative DIY gift ideas that are easy, affordable, and heartfelt. Explore handmade friendship gifts with materials required and step-by-step instructions to create unforgettable memories.
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Chocolate Bouquet
Materials Required
- Favorite chocolates
- Wooden skewers
- Floral tape
- Wrapping paper
- Ribbon Glue dots
How to Make
- Attach chocolates to skewers.
- Wrap with floral tape.
- Arrange them like flowers.
- Wrap with decorative paper.
- Tie with a ribbon and attach a gift tag.
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Image Credit : ChatGPT
Personalized Mug Painting
Materials Required
- Plain ceramic mug
- Oil-based paint markers
- Oven (optional, for curing)
- Pencil (optional)
How to Make
- Clean the mug thoroughly.
- Sketch a simple design lightly.
- Paint names, doodles, or meaningful quotes.
- Allow the paint to dry.
- Bake according to the paint marker instructions if required.
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Image Credit : ChatGPT
Handmade Friendship Bracelet
Materials Required
- Embroidery thread
- Beads (optional)
- Tape or clipboard
- Scissors
How to Make
- Cut 6–8 strands of thread.
- Tie a knot at one end.
- Secure it with tape.
- Braid or knot the threads into your chosen pattern.
- Add beads if desired.
- Tie the ends securely.
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Image Credit : ChatGPT
DIY Pop-Up Gift Box
Materials Required
- Colored cardstock
- Glue Scissors
- Photos Stickers
- Decorative paper
How to Make
- Fold cardstock into a layered exploding box.
- Paste photos on each flap.
- Add handwritten messages and quotes.
- Decorate with hearts and stickers.
- Place a small surprise (like chocolates) in the center.
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Image Credit : ChatGPT
Open When Letters
Materials Required
- Envelopes
- Writing paper
- Colored pens
- Stickers
- Ribbon or box
How to Make
- Prepare multiple envelopes.
- Label them with prompts like:
- Open when you're sad
- Open when you miss me
- Open when you need motivation
- Open when you're celebrating or any of your choice.
- Write heartfelt letters for each situation
- Decorate the envelopes.
- Tie them together with ribbon or place them in a decorative box.
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Image Credit : ChatGPT
Decorated Plant Pot
Materials Required
- Small terracotta pot
- Acrylic paints
- Paint brushes
- Succulent, cactus or plant of your choice
- Potting soil Sealer (optional)
How to Make
- Paint the pot with colorful patterns.
- Let it dry completely.
- Seal the paint if desired.
- Fill the pot with soil.
- Plant the succulent/what you've taken and add a handwritten tag.
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Image Credit : ChatGPT
Customized Photo Frame
Materials Required
- Popsicle sticks
- Glue gun
- Acrylic paint
- Printed photo
- Decorative flowers or buttons
- Ribbon
How to Make
- Glue popsicle sticks into a square frame.
- Paint the frame in your favorite colors.
- Decorate with flowers, buttons, or glitter.
- Attach your favorite photo.
- Add a stand or ribbon for hanging.
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Image Credit : ChatGPT
DIY Scented Candle
Materials Required
- Soy wax flakes
- Candle wick
- Essential oil
- Glass jar
- Wooden stick
- Double boiler
How to Make
- Melt the wax using a double boiler.
- Mix in a few drops of essential oil.
- Fix the wick in the center of the jar.
- Pour the wax slowly.
- Let it cool completely before decorating the jar.
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Image Credit : ChatGPT
Jar Filled with Friendship Notes
Materials Required
- Glass jar
- Colored paper
- Ribbon
- Marker
- Decorative stickers
How to Make
- Cut colored paper into small strips.
- Write 50–100 reasons why you appreciate your friend.
- Fold each note.
- Place all notes inside the jar.
- Tie a ribbon around the lid and attach a handwritten tag.
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Image Credit : ChatGPT
Friendship Memory Scrapbook
Materials Required
- Small notebook or scrapbook
- Printed photos
- Colored paper
- Washi tape
- Glue Scissors
- Markers or gel pens
- Stickers (optional)
How to Make
- Choose your favorite photos together.
- Decorate each page using colored paper and washi tape.
- Add handwritten memories, funny moments, and inside jokes.
- Leave blank pages for future memories.
- Finish with a personalized cover that includes both your names.
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