DIY Friendship Bands: Your Bestie Will Totally Love These 5 Easy Ideas
This Friendship Day, why not make your friend feel extra special? Gift them a handmade friendship band! We've got 5 super easy DIY ideas using things like thread, ribbons, beads, jute, and even old fabric.
You can easily make a friendship band using colourful beads and some elastic thread from the market. Add a personal touch by using letter beads to spell out your friend's name or just use their favourite colours.
You can also create beautiful friendship bands by cutting strips from old T-shirts, dupattas, or any scrap fabric. This is an eco-friendly option that also shows off your creativity. It will surely be a memorable and heartfelt gift for your friend.
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