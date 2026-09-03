Dahi Handi is one of the most popular Janmashtami traditions, featuring human pyramids and a hanging pot of curd or butter. Discover the fascinating Krishna legend and meaning behind this celebration.

Every year, Janmashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami tithi (the eighth day) of the Krishna Paksha (the dark fortnight) in the Bhadrapada month. The story goes that on this very day, way back in the Dvapara Yuga, Lord Vishnu took his avatar as Sri Krishna on Earth. His birthday is celebrated with a lot of fanfare as Janmashtami. This year, the festival falls on Friday, September 4, 2026.

The minute you hear Janmashtami, you can't help but think of all of Krishna's childhood stories—his famous 'Bal Leelas'. His mischievous acts, his playful nature, stealing butter from the Gopis' homes, and teaming up with his friends to break pots hung up high—all these stories are remembered with a lot of love even today. The Dahi Handi tradition is directly connected to these childhood antics. In many places, it's celebrated with great energy the day after Janmashtami.

Why do people break the Dahi Handi pot the day after Janmashtami?

In many parts of the country, there's a tradition of breaking the Dahi Handi pot the day after the main festival. We all know that Sri Krishna absolutely loved butter and curd. As a child, he would roam the streets of Gokul with his friends. Whenever they spotted a pot of butter or curd in any house, they would find a way to steal it. The Gopis were always troubled by Krishna's naughty tricks. To protect their butter, they started hanging the pots high above the ground.

But little Krishna was a smart one! He would gather all his friends and they would climb on top of each other to form a human pyramid. The friend who reached the top would break the pot. After that, everyone would enjoy the delicious butter and curd together.

Dahi Handi is a symbol of Krishna's 'Bal Leela'

The Dahi Handi festival is basically a fun re-enactment of this very childhood story. A pot is filled with curd, butter, and other goodies and is tied with a rope at a great height. Then, teams of young men, usually called 'Govindas', try to form a human pyramid to reach the pot. The Govinda who climbs to the very top finally breaks the pot. As soon as the pot breaks, the curd and other treats spill down, and the whole atmosphere fills with loud cheers.

The Dahi Handi festival is especially famous in Maharashtra. Here, the pots are hung at incredible heights, and different teams compete to break them. The team that successfully breaks the pot wins a special prize. This tradition is also celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm in many parts of Karnataka.