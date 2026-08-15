Monsoon Gardening: Lemon to Guava, 5 Fruits You Can Easily Grow in Pots
Want to grow some fruits in your home garden? These 5 potted fruits are all you need to make your garden colourful and tasty.
Say yes to monsoon gardening!
Monsoon season brings an ideal environment for gardening. It transforms outdoor spaces into lush green canvases, making this the perfect time to cultivate certain fruits in pots at home. With abundant water and moderate temperatures, city residents easily grow a variety of delicious fruits on balconies or terraces. They get a fresh harvest, even with limited space.
Lemon
18 months — that's how quickly the Kagzi variety of lemon can yield fruit year-round when you plant it in a 30-40 liter container. Many call it India's most successful container fruit. Lemon plants need at least six hours of direct sunlight daily. Give them monthly high-potassium fertilizer, and they thrive.
Guava
Guava (Amrud): Expect 15-30 guavas per season from a single 50-liter pot. Guava trees produce exceptionally well in containers. They are remarkably hardy, tolerate drought, and resist pests, even thriving in relatively poor soil. Pruning twice a year – typically in February and June – encourages new fruiting growth.
Pomegranate
Pomegranates — popular for their nutritional value — are easy to grow in containers, especially dwarf varieties. These plants prefer a sunny spot and well-drained soil. Use pots at least 18 to 24 inches across and deep. They make an attractive addition to any home garden.
Strawberry
Need a quick payoff? Strawberries are your excellent choice. They often produce a harvest within months. These plants suit shallow pots, hanging baskets, or other small containers. They need good-quality potting mix with organic matter, proper drainage, and at least six hours of full sun.
Banana
Banana (Dwarf Varieties): Dwarf Musa varieties of bananas are among the easiest fruits to grow. They perform well during the monsoon, taking advantage of the season's abundant water and sunlight. They offer a relatively short harvest time. Give them a 24-inch pot with rich soil and regular watering.
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